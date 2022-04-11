Telangana CM sets 24-hour deadline for Centre on uniform paddy procurement policy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday set a 24-hour deadline for the Centre to draw up a uniform paddy procurement policy. KCR warned that if their demand was not met, then the Union government should get ready to face another farmers’ agitation.

Leading a protest against the Union government’s paddy procurement policy, KCR also “warned” the prime minister about the “apmanit vyabahar” by the Centre’s ministers towards the states’ ministers.

“I want to caution Prime Minister Narendra Modi; you can mess with anyone but not with farmers. India’s history shows that wherever farmers shed tears in pain, the government changed,” KCR said, speaking at the Maha Dharana in Delhi demanding a uniform paddy procurement policy.

The Telangana chief minister said, “No one is permanent in power. But, jab aap satta me ho, us nasha me hosh kho ja ke aap aur aapke mantri dusre mantriyon ke sath, rajyon ke mantriyon ke sath, kisanon ke sath ek apmanit vyabahar kare ye bilkul hamen sweekar nahin hai (You and your ministers’ disrespectful behaviour toward state ministers and farmers is not acceptable to us.)”

KCR alleged that when Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy came to meet Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal, Goyal’s behaviour was bad and disrespectful.

“Why does the Centre have so much ego? Farmers will suffer and it will not be good for anyone. You are not functioning like a democratically elected government, yours is a shadiantra (conspiracy) government and the people of the country are noticing it,” Rao said.

“We have done a lot and achieved a lot in Telangana. Now we want to do something for the country,” he added.

Ministers in the KCR government and MPs and MLAs from Telangana participated in the protest. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also participated in the protest.