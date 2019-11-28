Telangana CM says all TSRTC employees can join work from tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday said that all Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees can join duty from Friday.

After a Cabinet meeting, KCR announced that he was giving a chance to the TSRTC employees to repent and join duties.

“The TSRTC unions misled the employees to join the strike. It has only resulted in trouble for the employees who have not received salaries since two months. My government has never taken away anything from anyone. We have only filled the stomachs of the poor. Tsrtc employees are like my children and i will take care of them. I am telling everyone to join duty from tomorrow morning. There are no conditions, they can just resume from tomorrow. But I want to warn that if the employees still believe or follow the unions then no one will save them,’ KCR said.

KCR also said that the government would give employment to kin of 16 TSRTC employees who died for various reasons during the strike. “Inspite of grave provocation by the unions and employees we are forgiving them. We are humane, we don’t want to trouble anyone,” KCR said.