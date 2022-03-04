Telangana CM KCR meets Shibu Soren in Jharkhand but says it’s not about any front

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said in Ranchi that the central government was not running the country “properly” and it needed to be “remedied”, adding that he had been talking to various leaders across the country to decide on the agenda, but denied it was about any “anti-BJP front, anti-Congress front, fourth front or third front”.

Rao was in Jharkhand to hand over the Rs 10 lakh cheques that he had announced he would give to the relatives of the two soldiers from the state who had been killed in the Galwan Valley clash with China.

He met the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Shibu Soren and addressed a press meet, where he recalled that Soren was the first guest invited to the launch of his party’s protest for a separate Telangana state in 2001. “I told him talks are going on with different leaders in the country. I want to say that 75 years since independence, development has not reached up to the mark it should have. We remain backward on many parameters. China has developed, as have other countries. And today the government running the country is not doing it properly. It has to be remedied and we spoke about this.” He added that he had been discussing the agenda with various leaders.

When asked whether it was an agenda for an anti-BJP front, he refused to give it any name. “We are very clear that India should be steered into a better direction and an attempt is being made and people are discussing this. There is no anti-BJP front, anti-Congress front, fourth front or third front. What will be, will be known. It is true that development has not happened and something new needs to be done.” However, he said there was still no clarity on what direction the agenda should take.

Later Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, “KCR is a political person.” His meeting with Shibu needed to be viewed in that context, he added.