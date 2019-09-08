Telangana CM KCR’s face etched on temple pillars, Oppn hits out

Opposition parties in Telangana have slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly portraying himself as a god after inscriptions of his face were found etched on pillars on the Yadadri temple, which is being renovated and expanded. The TRS symbol (car) was also carved on some pillars.

Advertising

While the Congress and BJP called it a shameful act, the CEO of Yadadri Temple Development Authority, G Kishan Rao, said that some craftsmen etched KCR’s face on pillars in admiration. “Neither the CM nor the government interfered or asked them to do it. The workers did it on their own. There are also carvings of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. In any temple there are symbols to indicate the period during which it was built and the culture of the time. There is no political motive. If there are objections, we will remove them,” Rao said.

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple at Yadagirigutta Hills, now known as Yadadri, is a famous temple in Telangana. KCR had launched a Rs 1,800 crore expansion and renovation project for the temple to rival Tirupati temple.

The temple’s chief architect Anand Sai pointed out that carvings of lotus and cycle (party symbols of BJP and TDP) can also be found on the pillars. “These are done by sculptors on their own. They carved KCR’s face out of admiration, not due to pressure. Carvings in temples are done reflecting the events of the period,” Sai said.

However, BJP MLA T Raja Singh said KCR was trying to project himself as a demi-god. “I think they are even making idols of KCR to put in the temple. This is shameful. All such carvings and inscriptions should be removed,” he said. Congress leader Vijayashanti Srinivas said that KCR was behaving like a medieval king by getting inscriptions of his face on temple pillars. Former Congress MP G Narayan Reddy said KCR is an elected public representative and not a king. “Mixing religion with politics is unconstitutional,” he said.