Telangana: Carving resembling KCR’s face at Yadadri temple courts controversy

Opposition parties in Telangana are strongly criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly portraying himself as a God after sketches resembling his face were found etched on some pillars on the Yadadri temple that is being renovated and expanded. The TRS party symbol was also carved on some pillars.

Advertising

While Congress and BJP called it a shameful act by KCR to portray himself as a god on the temple’s pillars, the CEO of the Yadadri Temple Development Authority G Kishan Rao defended it saying that some craftsmen etched KCR’s face on a few pillars in admiration. “Neither the CM nor the government instructed or interfered and asked them to do it. The workers did it on their own. There are also carvings of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Indira Gandhi. In any temple, there are symbols that indicate the period during which it was built and the prevailing culture of the time. There is no political motive to it. If there are objections we will remove them,” Rao said.

The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Yadagirigutta hills now known as Yadadri is the most famous temple in Telangana.

Rao launched an ambitious Rs 1,800 crore expansion and renovation of the temple to rival Tirupati temple. The temple’s chief architect Anand Sai pointed out that carvings of lotus and cycle (party symbols of BJP and TDP) can also be found on the pillars.

Advertising

“These are all done by sculptors of their own volition. They carved KCR’s face out of admiration and not out of any instructions are pressure. Carvings in temples are done reflecting the events of the period during which it was built for future generations to know and understand,’’ Sai said.

There are carvings of some of the schemes that the TRS government is implementing like plantation drive and shaadi Mubarak scheme.

However, Congress and BJP leaders attacked the ruling TRS and the CM for trying to project KCR as a god or demi-god.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh said KCR was trying to get himself the status of a demi-god by getting his image carved on the pillars of the temple. “I think they are even making idols and statues of KCR to put them in the temple. This is very shameful. The temple is not KCR’s property nor is he renovating it with his own money. All such carvings and inscriptions should be removed,’’ Singh said.

Congress leader Vijayashanti Srinivas stated that KCR was behaving like a medieval king by getting inscriptions of his face on temple pillars. Former Congress MP G Narayan Reddy said KCR is an elected public representative and not a king to present himself on temple pillars. “Mixing religion with politics is unconstitutional,’’ he said.