Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao dissolves assembly, seeks fresh mandate

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao today decided to dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate earlier than the scheduled polls in April 2019. Rao wants elections to be held along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram in December this year. The Chief Minister met Governor ESL Narasimhan and submitted a resolution adopted in the Cabinet meeting held this afternoon where a decision to dissolve the Assembly and call for early polls was taken.

Accepting the resolution, the government asked KCR and his council of ministers to continue in office as “caretaker government” till elections.

KCR then proceeded to the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park near the Assembly and payed tributes. He will then proceeded to Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) where he will address party leaders and workers.

KCR set the ball rolling Tuesday when top Telangana officials including Chief Secretary Dr S K Joshi and Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar met Governor ESL Narasimhan. Besides Chief Secretary Joshi, Telangana Legislative Assembly Secretary Narasimha Chary, Chief Advisor to Telangana Government Rajiv Sharma and Secretary to Chief Minister Narsing Rao met the Governor where officials hinted of a major decision to be taken during the Cabinet meeting that was held today.

KCR also announced that he will address about 100 public meetings called ‘Praja Deevana Sabhas’ in 50 days. These will be in Assembly constituencies beginning at Husnabad on September 7 where he will sound the poll bugle. Sources in TRS said that the CM will embark on a state-wide tour shortly, and that the public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district could officially be the launch of TRS’ election campaign. KCR will seek blessings of the people to rule the state for a second term, TRS leaders said. There was buzz at Telangana Bhavan that as KCR considers 6 his lucky number, there could be a major announcement after the Cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister E Rajender had said that the CM decided to hold a public meeting at Husnabad after seeing the success of the ‘Pragati Nivedhana Sabha’ held on Sunday on the outskirts of Hyderabad. “The CM feels that after the success of the Hyderabad meeting, similar meetings should be held in all the Assembly constituencies in which the progress report of the TRS Government would be presented to the people,’” Rajender said.

Husnabad, the headquarters of Husnabad Assembly Constituency, spread in Siddipet and Karimnagar districts is a lucky place to start for KCR to begin his state-wide tour, sources close to him say. He has begun all his election campaigns from the Lord Venkateshwara temple at Konayipalle village in Siddipet district. On September 7, too, he will first offer prayers at the temple and then proceed to address the Husnabad public meeting where they expect a crowd of over 50,000 people.

