Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao meets PM Modi, discusses various state issues

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in the national capital. This was Rao’s first meeting with Modi after the former won the assembly elections to return to power in Telangana. He discussed a variety of issues with the prime minister, including release of funds for 10 backward districts, setting up of a separate high court for Telangana, Kendriya Vidyalayas in new district and an IIIT in Karimnagar district.

His meeting with Modi came a few days after he met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Sunday and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, who is in Delhi since Monday night, also plans to meet Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that he would visit Hyderabad in the coming days to meet Rao. He said he would meet Rao after January 6 in Hyderabad as he could not be in Delhi on December 25 and 26 as planned earlier. Earlier, the TRS chief had planned to meet Akhilesh Yadav here at the residence of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.