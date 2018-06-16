Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao meets Modi, lists 10 demands

Telangana CM raises many issues concerning state with Modi. (File) Telangana CM raises many issues concerning state with Modi. (File)

Separate High Court for Telangana, sanction of IIM, and speeding up railway projects in the state were among the list of ten demands that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. The other demands included Central government funding support for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, allotment of defence land for construction of Secretariat building, release of funds for backward districts development, funding support for ITIR, establishment of an IIIT in Karimnagar district, setting up Navodaya Vidyalayas in newly formed districts, and approval for new zonal system. Rao submitted separate letters to the Prime Minister on each issue.

Requesting Rs 20,000 crore from the Centre for the Kaleshwaram project, Rao wrote, “The project, built at an estimated cost of Rs 80,000 crore, will provide irrigation to lakhs of acres in 20 districts and will provide water for drinking and industrial purposes. For completion of this project, in addition to Rs 25,000 crore budgetary provision, we procured loan from financial institutions to the tune of Rs 22,000 crore…. I request the PM to extend financial help of Rs 20,000 crores.’’

Rao stated that there is a need to issue fresh Presidential order to adjust zones, multi-zones and state cadre after the formation of new districts in Telangana. Bringing up the issue of establishing a separate High Court of Telangana, Rao stated, “People of Telangana in general and advocates in particular are eagerly looking forward for the High Court of their own.’’

The Telangana chief minister sought Bison Polo ground and Gymkhana grounds in Secunderabad to build the Secretariat. The Ministry of Defence had conveyed its “in-principle approval” for transfer of the defence lands . While Hyderabad was selected under the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) scheme by the Centre in 2013, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently said that the Centre had dropped the proposal to set up ITIR. Rao told Modi that dropping the proposal would dent the Central government’s credibility.

