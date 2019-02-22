Telangana: CM Chandrasekhar Rao announces Rs 25 lakh each for Pulwama martyrs’ families

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of CRPF personnel killed in the February 14 Pulwama attack, as the State legislature observed silence as a mark of respect to the 40 martyrs.

Rao, who moved a resolution condemning the attack and expressing sympathy with the families of the deceased, said a message needs to be sent out that the jawans and the families of the martyrs are not alone in the hour of grief.

Observing that terror needs to be put down, he said the country wants the Centre to craft a concrete strategy for the purpose. Leader of the Opposition M Bhatti Vikramarka (Congress) condemned the attack and appreciated the government’s decision to provide Rs 25 lakh to the families of the martyred soldiers.

The intelligence system in the country also needs to be alerted to prevent such incidents, he said. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala condemned the Pulwama attack and wanted the government to take strong action against the terror elements. Kashmir is an integral part of the country, he said.

The attacks on Kashmiris would only help in serving the cause of Pakistan and terror elements that animosities grew in the country, he said. Wondering how RDX in such large quantities reached Kashmir leading to the Pulwama attack, he said accountability should be established in the incident.

He said Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan should take care of their country rather than talking about India. Unity is the need of the hour to fight against terror, he said.

He described terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as ‘Jaish-e-Shayateen’ (army of evil). BJP MLA T Raja Singh called for an attack on Pakistan to teach the neighbouring nation a lesson for supporting terrorism against India.

Singh urged the Chief Minister to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there should be a “decisive battle” with Pakistan this time. “Chief Minister, write a letter to the prime minister that now we cannot lose our brave Indian soldiers. This time, let there be a decisive battle. This time, let there be an attack on Pakistan, the Telangana government and every young man of Telangana is with you. You write such a letter,” he said.

Members of both Houses of the Legislature observed silence as a mark of respect to the 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives.