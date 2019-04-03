Toggle Menu
Scolded by mother for playing PUBG, class X boy commits suicide in Telanganahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/telangana-class-x-boy-commits-suicide-after-being-scolded-for-playing-pubg-5655989/

Scolded by mother for playing PUBG, class X boy commits suicide in Telangana

There have been calls to ban PUBG as it is "addictive" and has an adverse impact on behaviour, attitude and language of students and children

Telangana: Class X boy commits suicide after being scolded for playing PUBG
PUBG or ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ is an online multiplayer game where about 100 players fight it out in free for all combat where the sole survivor emerges victorious.

A class 10 student committed suicide after being scolded by his mother for playing PUBG, an online game, in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday, police said.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Malkajgiri sub-inspector (SI) K Sanjeeva Reddy said, “The mother scolded him for playing instead of preparing for his examinations. Angered, Kallakuri Sambashiva went inside the bedroom and committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.”

The body has been sent to Gandhi General Hospital for post mortem. The police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPc. A probe is underway in the matter.

PUBG or ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ is an online multiplayer game where about 100 players fight it out in free for all combat and the sole survivor emerges victorious. The game has become highly popular in India and other global markets. Tencent Corporation, which is behind the hit game, recently revealed that the game has over 200 million downloads globally and close to 30 million daily active players.

There have been calls to ban the game as it is “addictive” and has an adverse impact on behaviour, attitude and language of students and children. The game is banned in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pune: 60-year-old man arrested with explosives in Junnar
2 Air pollution killed 1.2 million people in India in 2017, says report; bigger killer than smoking
3 Maharashtra minister’s office: Take action against people filing 2 or more RTI applications