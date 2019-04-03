Scolded by mother for playing PUBG, class X boy commits suicide in Telangana

A class 10 student committed suicide after being scolded by his mother for playing PUBG, an online game, in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday, police said.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Malkajgiri sub-inspector (SI) K Sanjeeva Reddy said, “The mother scolded him for playing instead of preparing for his examinations. Angered, Kallakuri Sambashiva went inside the bedroom and committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.”

The body has been sent to Gandhi General Hospital for post mortem. The police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPc. A probe is underway in the matter.

PUBG or ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ is an online multiplayer game where about 100 players fight it out in free for all combat and the sole survivor emerges victorious. The game has become highly popular in India and other global markets. Tencent Corporation, which is behind the hit game, recently revealed that the game has over 200 million downloads globally and close to 30 million daily active players.

There have been calls to ban the game as it is “addictive” and has an adverse impact on behaviour, attitude and language of students and children. The game is banned in Gujarat’s Rajkot district.