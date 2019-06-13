Telangana: Class 9 student dies after falling off school building in Nagole

A class 9 student died on Thursday after she fell from the fourth floor of her school building in Nagole district of Telangana. As per police, a parapet wall on the fourth floor of Nagarjuna School was broken at one place and the girl likely lost her balance near the gap and fell down.

“The school is being run in a building which looks like a residential apartment and not a school. During the vacation, some repairs appear to have been carried out and a wall was left incomplete from where the girl fell down,” a police official said. She was rushed to hospital where she died.

The police have registered a case of negligence against the school management and are also verifying whether it has necessary permissions to run it.