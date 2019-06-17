Telangana CM KCR inaugurates new residential complex for legislators

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday inaugurated a new residential complex for legislators in Hyderabad.

The Legislators’ Residential Complex at Hyderguda was inaugurated in the presence of Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, several state ministers, including Vemula Prashant Reddy, Mohd Mahmood Ali and A Indrakaran Reddy.

Built at a cost of Rs 166 crore, the complex was constructed in a total area of 4.26 acres, official sources said.

The Legislators’ Hostel Block comprises 120 flats and the area of each flat is 2,500 sq ft. The complex also has attendant quarters and staff quarters.

Accommodation in each flat in the main block comprises a master bedroom and two other bedrooms for children and guests, office room, living and dining halls, modular kitchen with utility and others, the sources added.