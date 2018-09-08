Telangana: Can hold state polls this year, CEO tells Election Commission

CM K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Telangana Assembly on Thursday CM K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Telangana Assembly on Thursday

Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in his status report submitted to the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday, has indicated readiness to hold state elections this year.

CEO Rajat Kumar is learnt to have listed four issues that need the EC’s immediate attention, if Assembly elections in Telangana are to be held in the next few months. These include a request for permission to conduct a short summary revision of the electoral roll and a suggestion to advise the state government to release Rs 170 crore to start poll preparation.

The Commission held a meeting on Friday evening to discuss the CEO’s report, following which Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat and Election Commissioner Sunil Arora decided to send a team of senior officers, headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha, to the state next week to verify the ground reality, as communicated by Kumar. This came a day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao dissolved the Telangana Assembly, eight months before its term expires.

In his status report, Kumar has informed the Commission that, as on August 31, there are roughly 33,000 polling stations in Telangana and the EC needs approximately 50,000 Control Units (CUs) and 60,000 Ballot Units (BUs) to conduct elections. The required number is already available in the state, he is learnt to have written in his report.

Although District Election Officers have been appointed for all 31 districts of Telangana, the CEO has also dispatched a list of proposed Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for the Commission’s approval. That apart, he has requested the EC to appoint an additional CEO for the state as soon as possible.

The Commission will take an official call on the timing of Telangana polls latest by September 14. In all likelihood, it will be clubbed with the four states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh — where elections are due in November-December.

Sources said the EC is bound by a Supreme Court judgment of 2002 which states that the poll panel, in case of premature dissolution of a Legislative Assembly, should hold elections “on the first occasion”.

In addition, the Commission is also keen on conducting Telangana elections this year because if it is held right after Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram elections, then it stands the risk of being influenced by the results of these four states. Moreover, historically, EC has always tried to club elections in states whose Assembly terms are expiring within months of each other, said a source who did not wish to be identified.

