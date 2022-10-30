scorecardresearch
Telangana bypoll: Minister barred from campaigning for 48 hours

The EC had issued Reddy a notice on Saturday over his speech asking voters to support Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao if they wanted certain welfare schemes to continue, or support Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they did not.

G Jagadish Reddy. (Photo: Jagadish Reddy G/ @jagadishTRS/ Twitter)

The Election Commission on Sunday barred Telangana Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy from campaigning in the Munugode Assembly bypoll for 48 hours after finding him in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC had issued Reddy a notice on Saturday over his speech asking voters to support Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao if they wanted certain welfare schemes to continue, or support Prime Minister Narendra Modi if they did not. The EC had received a complaint from BJP leader Kapilavai Dileep Kumar alleging that Reddy had said welfare schemes would be stopped if voters did not vote for the TRS candidate.

In its order, the EC said Reddy had responded to the notice saying that he had not made any speech saying that all welfare schemes would be stopped if people did not vote for the candidate. He added  the statement did not come under the definition of “corrupt practices” .  The EC barred Reddy from holding public meetings, processions, rallies,  interviews and public utterances in the media in connection with the November 3 by-poll from Sunday pm onwards.

