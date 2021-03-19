In Telangana budget, focus on welfare of backward sections

A new scheme for Dalit empowerment, welfare measures for socially and economically backward sections and continuation of schemes such as Rythu Bandhu were the highlights of the Telangana budget for 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday.

“In this budget, a new scheme named CM Dalit Empowerment Programme is proposed with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore. These benefits will accrue to the Scheduled Castes following the introduction of this new programme. In the financial year 2021-22, I am proposing total expenditure of Rs 2,30,825.96 crore. Of this, revenue expenditure is Rs 1,69,383.44 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 29,046.77 crore. Revenue surplus in the Budget is estimated at Rs 6,743.50 crore and the estimated fiscal deficit is Rs 45,509.60 crore,’’ he said.

A sum of Rs 21,306.85 crore has been allocated to SCs Special Development Fund and Rs 12,304.23 crore towards the STs Development Fund. For the Backward Classes Welfare department, Rs 5,522 crore has been allocated and Rs 1,602 crore has been earmarked for minority welfare.



To sustain the popular ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme, Rs 14,800 crore has been earmarked.

The state government has decided to encourage oil palm cultivation in Telangana and a subsidy of Rs 30,000 per acre would be given to farmers who take it up. The government has decided to promote cultivation of oil palm across 8.14 lakh acre.

A total of Rs 25,000 crore has been proposed for the agriculture sector.

The Finance Minister proposed Rs 610 crore for construction of the new secretariat building.

Commending the budget, Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry said in a release, “Telangana State budget with a total outlay of more than 2.3 lakh crore is people centric, pragmatic and bold budget.”