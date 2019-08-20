Telangana BJP MP: People feel Nizamabad inauspicious name, want to rename district Indur

BJP MP from Nizamabad, Dharmapuri Arvind, claimed that people from his constituency have been demanding him to rename the district as Indur.

“People feel that Nizamabad is an inauspicious name. People’s sentiments are connected with Indur and it’s an auspicious name, and also Indur relates to Hindu and India,” Arvind told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Nizamabad district, according to a Telangana government website, derives its names from the Nizam of Hyderabad Asaf Jahi VI, a Deccan ruler from the 18th century. The website notes that the district was originally called Indur after king Indradatta who ruled the region in the 5th century. According to the 2011 census data, the district has a population of 15.77 lakh.

Similar demands for a name change of cities and other places have cropped up in Telangana after the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh renamed renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj.

BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, had said the party would rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar if it wins in the state assembly elections. The promise was reiterated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath when he had campaigned in the state. Adityanath also promised to rename Karimnagar district as “Karipuram”.