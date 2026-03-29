Telangana Bill seeks cut salary of private, govt employees who neglect parents

The Telangana government on Sunday tabled the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly. The proposed Bill, if passed, will bring about salary deductions for private and public sector employees deemed to be neglecting and failing to support their parents.

The proposed law will also be applicable to MLAs and MPs, as well as nominated members and elected representatives of local bodies.

The Bill was introduced because “dependent parents… are an inseparable part of the Indian family system and it is therefore felt expedient to provide for an enforceable morality through certain norms among those employees, who do neglect their parents, and to ensure every employee leads as a role model in society”.