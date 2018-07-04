Telangana: At least 10 persons charred to death in fireworks factory explosion

The explosion occurred at the Sri Bhadrakali Fireworks factory at Kashibugga on the outskirts of Warangal. The explosion occurred at the Sri Bhadrakali Fireworks factory at Kashibugga on the outskirts of Warangal.

At least 10 persons were charred to death when incendiary material caught fire and exploded on Wednesday at a fireworks factory in Warangal, Telangana. At least 15 others suffered severe burn injuries. The incident occurred at the Sri Bhadrakali Fireworks factory at Kashibugga on the outskirts of Warangal.

“There were 21 people in the factory preparing fireworks when a spark appears to have ignited the raw material which immediately exploded. Five of the dead were completely charred,” a police official said.

The owner of the factory, Golapalli Rajkumar, however, said that only seven-eight members were working in the factory today.

“When I left the factory today morning to go to Hyderabad, there were 7-8 persons working. All of them are daily wage workers who work for Rs 200 daily. Sometimes more workers come if they do not find work elsewhere.. I dont know if more workers arrived after I left. When I called one of the workers who escaped he told me that some customers had come to purchase fireworks when the fire occurred. We are not sure if they also became victims. I do not know how the fire and explosion occurred,” Rajkumar said.

