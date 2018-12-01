Telangana elections: TRS campaign in top gear, Oppn fights infighting

A week before Telangana votes in the Assembly elections, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) campaign has hit the top gear, with party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addressing as many as seven public meetings on Friday. On the other hand, Opposition alliance “Prajakutami” seems to be caught up in

infighting.

When the Congress, the TDP, the CPI and statehood agitation icon M Kodandaram’s Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) came together to form “Prajakutami”— meaning “people’s alliance” — it seemed a formidable opposition to TRS. Even KCR, who called it a “maha ghatiya bhandan”, appeared to be rattled.

But now, the Opposition alliance’s campaign seems to be hit by infighting. Balladeer Gaddar, who is supporting the “Prajakutami”, said the Opposition alliance has “five days to get its act together and put up a united fight” — the last day of campaigning is December 5.

Explained KCR uppercut may boost TRS chances in final round When KCR moved for early polls his party was in a strong position. To upset KCR’s calculation, Congress and TDP decided to join hands. As KCR renominated all sitting MLAs, the anti-incumbency in 20 to 30 seats seemed to give the Prajakutami – an alliance of Congress, TDP, TJS and CPI — an edge. Though the alliance put KCR on the back foot initially, its delay in naming candidates and starting campaign gave enough time to TRS to build counter strategies, one of which was to project Chandrababu Naidu as the Andhra face of the alliance in Telangana and deprecate it.

“They have to put aside their petty differences and channelise the people’s emotions towards them. The people are ready to evict the feudalistic TRS government and all that Prajakutami has to do is provide good leadership and harness the anti-incumbency. People like Kodandaram have a huge responsibility to make the kutami work,’’ Gaddar said.

With TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu concentrating on Hyderabad because TDP is contesting only 13 seats and six of them are located in or around the capital, it is left to the Congress to take on the TRS in the 93 constituencies it is contesting. But apart from party president Rahul Gandhi’s public meetings, there seems to be no effort on the ground by candidates of Congress, TJS and CPI to counter the TRS campaign.

In the hinterland of Nalgonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Medak, people pointed out how poorly organised the alliance parties where when it came to campaigning together. “If the Congress candidate is campaigning, then TDP, TJS and CPI workers are missing. If TDP candidate is campaigning, then Congress workers don’t wish to be seen with him or her. They don’t inspire confidence in voters that they are an alternative to TRS,’’ Jangili Rajaiah, a cooperative bank worker, said at Warangal.

“(Praja) Kutami is not that visible. TRS is taking out motorcycle rallies and roadshows and creating a sensation,’’ said Thota Madhusudhan, a part-time teacher at Nakrekal in Nalgonda. In Bhupalpally and Parkal, where Rahul addressed public meetings, and Jangaon, Jubilee Hills, Shadnagar, Sanathnagar and several other Assembly seats, the alliance delayed announcement of candidates. “Congress took a long time to announce Gandra Venkataramana Reddy as its candidate in Bhupalpally. In the first week of November, people there were very angry with local TRS MLA Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary who is also the first Speaker of Telangana Assembly. Congress failed to take advantage of that anger. If it had indicated that Gandra would be the candidate, he had a very good chance of defeating Chary who is now campaigning with vigour,’’ a local Congress leader said.