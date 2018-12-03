If BJP comes to power in Telangana, Owaisi will have to flee, says Yogi Adityanath

During an election campaign in Telangana on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will have to flee from Hyderabad if BJP comes to power in the state.

Speaking at Sangareddy and later at Tandur, Adityanath said, “If BJP comes to power in Telangana, I can assure you my friends that Owaisi will have to flee Hyderabad just like the Nizam did.’’

“BJP will ensure peace, safety and security of all but we will not allow those who spread anarchy. BJP does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of caste or religion, even in manifestos. Congress and other parties say they will provide special development funds to Muslims. BJP does not play this kind of divisive politics,’’ Adityanath said.

Speaking at the meetings, Adityanath accused the Congress of opposing the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said BJP governments are only interested in development.

“TRS and Congress will take you back to the Nizam rule. We do not do appeasement politics. Congress, TDP, TRS are all into dynastic politics. KCR is handing over the legacy to his son and daughter, Naidu is giving it to his son while Sonia Gandhi is handing it over to Rahul. KCR promised three acres of land to Dalits and drinking water supply to all households. Has he provided these?’’ he said, while addressing a public meeting at Sangareddy.

The Owaisi-led AIMIM is supporting the TRS in the Assembly election. At public meetings in the Muslim-dominated old city of Hyderabad, Owaisi has been targeting rivals. He recently said at a rally in Khairtabad that Allah would defeat BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and teach a lesson to TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP and Congress have forged an alliance with the Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI to take on the TRS.

Owaisi has also slammed Adityanath for his remarks at a speech in Madhya Pradesh last week. Referring to Muslims, Adityanath had said, “Aap Ali ko rakho, hamare liye Bajrang Bali kaafi hai.’’

Owaisi said the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had “crossed all limits by referring to Ali”. On Sunday, addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, “You can follow Bajrang Bali, no one is objecting to it. But do we require permission to use Ali’s name? Ali is ours, he will remain ours.’’