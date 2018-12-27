Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to get separate High Courts

Hours after Telangana Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind issued orders constituting a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh with effect from January 1, 2019. The High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad will now become the High Court for Telangana.

As per the Presidential orders, which will be published in the Gazette of India, judges have also been allocated for the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Rao called on Modi with a list of 16 demands, the bifurcation of the High Court of Judicature being the most important.

Supreme Court judge Justice R Subash Reddy has exercised the option for allocation to the Telangana HC, the order said.

According to the order, the judges for the Telangana HC are Justices Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar, Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, Adavalli Rajasheker Reddy, Ponugoti Naveen Rao, Challa Kodandaram Chowwdary, Bulusu Siva Sankara Rao, Dr Shameem Akther, Potlapalli Keshava Rao, Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Todupunuri Amaranath Goud.

The Andhra Pradesh HC will have Justices Ramesh Ranganathan (presently the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court), Chagari Praveen Kumar, Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti, Akula Venkata Sesha Sai, Dama Seshadri Naidu (Kerala HC judge), Mandhata Seetharama Murti, Upmaka Durga Prasada Rao, Talluri Sunil Chowdary, Mallavolu Satyanarayana Murthy, Gudiseva Shyam Prasad, Kumari Javalakar Uma Devi, Nakka Balayogi, Telaprolu Rajani, Durvasula Venkata Subramanya Suryanarayana Somayajulu, Kongara Vijaya Lakshmi and Manthoj Ganga Rao.