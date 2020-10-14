Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: 29 killed, parts of Hyderabad inundated

Buildings and vehicles lie partially submerged in floodwater following heavy rains at Falaknuma in Hyderabad, Wednesday. (PTI)

At least 29 people have died in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to torrential downpour in the past 48 hours, which led to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains.”

Nineteen people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents. These include eight in Bandlaguda, three in Gaganpahad, two in Ibrahimpatnam. Bodies of two out of nine persons washed away in Mailardevpally have been recovered. Record heavy rains lashed Hyderabad under the influence of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal that weakened into a depression as it entered Telangana after covering Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. As it moved across the state further towards Maharashtra and Karnataka, very heavy to heavy rainfall was recorded in all the districts in its pathway.

Most parts of Hyderabad and adjoining areas remained inundated throughout Tuesday evening even as disaster response and relief teams led by NDRF, SDRF, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Response Force teams along with police and fire services personnel were on the ground. Overflowing tanks and lakes resulted in water entering homes in low-lying areas. Vehicles were washed away and power supply has been snapped in several localities.

Heavy rains continued to pound Andhra Pradesh, causing damage to roads and disrupting power supply in several places. For the second time in less than 20 days, the river Krishna remained swollen on Wednesday as it received a heavy flood due to rainfall over the last couple of days.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi supervises the rescue work in Chandrangutta, Hyderabad, on October 14. (Photo: PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi supervises the rescue work in Chandrangutta, Hyderabad, on October 14. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting and reviewed the situation, news agency PTI reported. The CMO said in a release that 10 people died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last two days.

In its weather forecast, the Met department said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Wednesday. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places including Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday, it added.

