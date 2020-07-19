Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: AP records new single-day high in cases

Vijayawada: Medics wearing PPE stand inside a COVID-19 Triage Centre to treat patients with mild symptoms (PTI) Vijayawada: Medics wearing PPE stand inside a COVID-19 Triage Centre to treat patients with mild symptoms (PTI)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: A new single day high of 3,963 new COVID-19 cases pushed the overall tally in Andhra Pradesh to 44,609 on Saturday while 52 patients died, the highest in a day so far. In the last 24 hours, 23,872 samples were tested, of which 3,963 turned positive, close to 18 per cent.

A staggering 994 new cases were added in East Godavari district alone and another 550 in Kurnool, taking their aggregate to 5,499 and 5,681 respectively. East Godavari also registered 12 casualties, the highest in a day in a district so far, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is all set to introduce an app for monitoring the health of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation, a senior official of the state government said on Saturday. The app, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, allows each doctor to access the data of 50 patients and constantly monitor them, the official said.

Telangana has over 10,000 asymptomatic patients who are currently being treated at their respective homes amongst over 13,000 active cases. The total caseload in the state stands at 42,496 and 403 fatalities.