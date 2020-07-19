scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 18, 2020
COVID19
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: AP records new single-day high in cases

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus, Lockdown News Live Updates: A staggering 994 new cases were added in East Godavari district alone and another 550 in Kurnool, taking their aggregate to 5,499 and 5,681 respectively

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad, New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2020 12:31:04 am
hyderabad, hyderabad coronavirus news, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh coronavirus, telangana, telangana news, lockdown, lockdown news, telangana coronavirus, telangana corona, telangana corona update, andhra pradesh coronavirus news, telangana coronavirus cases, hyderabad coronavirus, hyderabad corona cases, hyderabad lockdown, hyderabad covid 19, covid 19 news, telangana covid 19 Vijayawada: Medics wearing PPE stand inside a COVID-19 Triage Centre to treat patients with mild symptoms (PTI)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: A new single day high of 3,963 new COVID-19 cases pushed the overall tally in Andhra Pradesh to 44,609 on Saturday while 52 patients died, the highest in a day so far. In the last 24 hours, 23,872 samples were tested, of which 3,963 turned positive, close to 18 per cent.

A staggering 994 new cases were added in East Godavari district alone and another 550 in Kurnool, taking their aggregate to 5,499 and 5,681 respectively. East Godavari also registered 12 casualties, the highest in a day in a district so far, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government is all set to introduce an app for monitoring the health of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation, a senior official of the state government said on Saturday. The app, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, allows each doctor to access the data of 50 patients and constantly monitor them, the official said.

Telangana has over 10,000 asymptomatic patients who are currently being treated at their respective homes amongst over 13,000 active cases. The total caseload in the state stands at 42,496 and 403 fatalities.

Live Blog

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus, Lockdown News Live Updates: Andhra records single-day high with 3,963 cases; Telangana to introduce app for monitoring health of asymptomatic patients

hyderabad, hyderabad coronavirus news, andhra pradesh, andhra pradesh coronavirus, telangana, telangana news, lockdown, lockdown news, telangana coronavirus, telangana corona, telangana corona update, andhra pradesh coronavirus news, telangana coronavirus cases, hyderabad coronavirus, hyderabad corona cases, hyderabad lockdown, hyderabad covid 19, covid 19 news, telangana covid 19 People wait to give swab samples for the Covid test outside Hyderabad's Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. (PTI)

The Telangana government has announced 10 per cent additional pay to all government personnel at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

At a meeting on Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao approved a proposal to give the additional pay to government doctors, paramedical staff, and everyone working in the health department, including contractual employees and those roped in from private agencies, policemen, and sanitation workers in municipalities and panchayats. An additional sum of Rs 100 crore has been allotted to the health department to implement the move.

As per the request of Health Minister Etela Rajender, the government also agreed to recruit 1,200 doctors who have completed postgraduation into government service, and fill up 200 vacancies of MBBS doctors in primary health centres across the state. The government also released funds to purchase and stock injection vials of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and Favilavir tablets in large quantities. “Give them free of cost to the needy. There should not be any shortage of these medicines,’’ the CM said.

Amid criticism that private hospitals are turning away people with symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, Rao said people need not go to the private hospitals and spend huge amounts when government hospitals were capable of treating them free of cost.

