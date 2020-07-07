Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: AP cases cross 20,000, Telangana surge continues

A security personnel uses a thermal screening on workers while preparing vegetable garlands ahead of the Goddess Durga's Shakhambari Devi festival, at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (PTI Photo/File)

A Telangana government bulletin said that out of the 2,501 beds available in four government hospitals, 284 were occupied by Covid-19 suspected cases and 877 by inpatients. With nearly 1,161 beds occupied, the number of vacant beds was 1,340.

Health Minister E Rajender said that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), a sports facility converted into a Covid-19 hospital is ready to serve patients.He posted a video about the facilities being provided in the hospital. He further said that patients with mild symptoms should be treated in district hospitals, while those who are asymptomatic should be kept in home isolation and their health monitored.

In Hyderabad, more than 200 people have contacted the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), to volunteer for clinical trials of Covaxin, a candidate vaccine for Covid-19.

Officials on Monday said since July 3, they have received over 200 phone calls and emails from people eager to volunteer for trials of the vaccine, which is being developed by city-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally crossed 7 lakh on Tuesday, with around 22,252 new cases and 467 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 20,160.

After a shutdown of more than 100 days, all ASI-protected monuments in Hyderabad reopened for the public on Monday (July 6). The ASI’s Hyderabad circle takes care of historical monuments like the Charminar, the Warangal Fort, the Thousand Pillared Temple and Ramappa Temple in Warangal, the Alampur Temple in Gadwal district, and a couple of prehistoric excavation sites. Among these, the Golconda Fort witnesses the maximum tourist footfall.

The officials of ASI’s Hyderabad held several discussions Friday following instructions from the head office. One of their major concerns is whether the Golconda Fort falls under a containment zone demarcated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. However, after the GHMC gave a go-ahead, the ASI has decided to open the monument on July 6, Monday, but with certain curbs in place.

Meanwhile, as economic activities get a fresh lease of life with the phase 2 of ‘Unlock’ kicking in, small and medium businessmen in Hyderabad are adopting to the post Covid-19 scenario by sensing the market demand. With masks, gloves, sanitisers and face shields being sold in almost every second shop, a businessman in Hyderabad is making his own PPE kits. His only rider: these reusable suits are not for clinical purposes.

The Telangana government’s plan to build a vaastu-compliant Secretariat is facing some bad luck. First it ran into legal hurdles, and now, the government is in a quandary whether to go ahead with demolition of the existing Secretariat buildings and construct a new one amid criticism over low testing, revenue losses and demands to convert existing structures into Covid facilities.

The High Court last week dismissed PILs filed by activists against the demolition.

Citing bad vaastu and an unscientific layout of the existing buildings, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had planned to build an expansive new Secretariat to accommodate all offices in one place. After becoming the first CM of Telangana, KCR was averse to using the CM’s chambers in the Secretariat and continued to work from Pragati Bhavan — his office-cum-residence at Begumpet. On June 27 last year, KCR laid the foundation stone for the new Secretariat but the High Court ordered a stay after activists filed PILs opposing the demolition