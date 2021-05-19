Telangana, Andhra announce steps to boost oxygen supply

Presently, the state has received 80 MT every day from Jamnagar in Gujarat and 130 MT each day from Bellary in Karnataka — transported on the Oxygen Express train.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced steps to augment medical oxygen production facilities to cater to needs of Covid-19 patients.

In Andhra Pradesh, Efforts are on to revive the oxygen plant at Vizag Steel plant in Visakhapatnam which has the capacity to produce 850 Million Tonnes (MT) of oxygen but is only producing 100 MT currently due to technical glitches. The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is repairing several defunct oxygen plants across several districts, which will help refill oxygen cylinders. The state has also requisitioned 10 ISO containers to transport oxygen to the state from various sources.

Presently, the state has received 80 MT every day from Jamnagar in Gujarat and 130 MT each day from Bellary in Karnataka — transported on the Oxygen Express train.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K Krishna Srinivas said 590 MT oxygen per day has been allocated to the state by the Centre and the per-day demand is between 590 MT to 610 MT.

The Telangana government meanwhile has decided to set up 48 oxygen generation plants at various government hospitals in and around Hyderabad. These 48 plants will produce 324 MT of oxygen.