Telangana: 60 injured as spectators’ gallery collapses at kabaddi match

At least 60 persons were injured when a spectators’ gallery collapsed on the opening day of the junior National Kabbadi Championship in Suryapet town in Telangana.

The stadium’s gallery was overcrowded and it collapsed just a few minutes after the game started, according to sources. The match was halted and the police evacuated the stadium.

According to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), all the injured were hospitalised. Of them, five or six have suffered fractures. The severity of the injuries sustained by the others was yet to be known, PTI quoted the police as saying.

Videos of the incident were widely shared on social media. Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, also shared a photograph from the accident site on Twitter, saying, “I am deeply shocked to know about the tragic accident at the inaugural of the 47th National Kabaddi championship tournament at a newly constructed stadium in Suryapet district of Telangana. I wish and pray for the early recovery of all the injured people.”

I am deeply shocked to know about the tragic accident at the inaugural of the 47th National Kabaddi championship tournament at a newly constructed stadium in Suryapet district of Telangana.

I wish and pray for the early recovery of all the injured people. #Suryapet #Telangana

According to PTI, the collapse was apparently due to the weak structure of the gallery, made of wood and other materials. However, the exact cause of the mishap would be known only after investigation, the police said.

“We are monitoring the situation at both the gallery and at the hospital,” Suryapet District Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran told PTI over the phone.

The tournament was being jointly organised by the Telangana Kabaddi Association and the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet District.