Telangana: 8 people in danger of losing eyesight after undergoing govt-sponsored cataract surgery

At least eight people, who underwent a cataract surgery for free under a Telangana Government scheme at Hanamakonda near Warangal have developed an eye infection and may lose their eyesight. A total of 18 elderly patients had undergone cataract surgery at Jaya Hospital under the Telangana Government’s ‘Kanti Velugu’ scheme which enables all poor beneficiaries to get free eye check-up, spectacles and surgeries if necessary.

They had undergone surgery on Wednesday but when their bandages were opened today, they complained of pain and irritation, and doctors found that the operated eyes were infected. Telangana Health Department officials said that eight patients had a severe infection and were being shifted to L V Prasad Eye Institute at Hyderabad.

“The rest are being treated at the same hospital with antibiotics which will control the infection,” Health Minister Dr C Laxma Reddy said.

