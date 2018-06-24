Telangana: 15 women die as tractor skids, falls in Musi river canal

Women farm labourers died in a untoward incident in Telangana. (Source: Wikipedia) Women farm labourers died in a untoward incident in Telangana. (Source: Wikipedia)

Nearly 15 women farm labourers died on Sunday when the tractor, they were traveling in, skidded off the road and fell into the canal of Musi river in Nalgonda district of Telangana.

About 25 women were in the tractor’s trailer which was taking them to a farm to sow cotton seeds. The incident occurred when the driver lost control near Vemulakonda village and the trailer skidded and slipped into the canal and overturned trapping several women. The State’s Energy Minister Jagdish Reddy who rushed to the spot said 15 women died.

At least 10 women have sustained serious injuries. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the incident. In a message, the chief minister conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. CM also directed the officials concerned to provide better medical care for the injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App