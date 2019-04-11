Telangana: 10 women MGNREGA workers killed as embankment collapses

Toggle Menu
The women, who were part of a workforce of more than 100 people engaged in digging a canal in Tileru village in Narayanpet district, were resting in the afternoon in the shade of the embankment when it suddenly caved in.

Their fellow workers tried to rescue them but by the time they cleared about five feet of mud and pulled them out, all of them were dead. (Photo: PTI)

AT LEAST 10 women working under the MGNREGA scheme died when an embankment caved in on them on Wednesday in Narayanpet district of Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed shock and anguish over the incident. In a message, he stated that the deceased belong to the poorest strata. Expressing deep condolences, CM has instructed the minister and officials concerned to accord immediate care in all manner.

