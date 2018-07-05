Telangana: 10 killed in fire at cracker unit

The explosion blew off the roof of the factory and the building was almost flattened. (Photo for representation purpose) The explosion blew off the roof of the factory and the building was almost flattened. (Photo for representation purpose)

At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday when raw material caught fire and exploded at a cracker factory in Telangana’s Warangal district. Fifteen people suffered severe burns in the mishap at Sri Bhadrakali Fireworks factory in Kashibugga.

“There were 21 people in the factory preparing fireworks when the mishap happened. Five of the dead were completely charred,’’ a police officer said.

The explosion blew off the roof of the factory and the building was almost flattened.

Golapalli Rajkumar, the owner of the factory, said that only 7-8 people were working in the factory when he left for Hyderabad in the morning. “I do not know if more workers arrived after I left. When I called one of the workers who survived, he told me that some customers had come to purchase fireworks when the fire occurred. We are not sure if they got caught in the fire. I do not know how the fire and explosion occurred,’’ Rajkumar said.

Some of the injured are said to be critical and have been admitted to the MGM Government Hospital. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed condolences to the victims and their families. He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

