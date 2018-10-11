Telanagana’s development not possible under Rahul Gandhi or KCR: Amit Shah

Amit Shah flayed Rao for advancing the Assembly polls which, he claimed, put a burden of hundred of crores of rupees on the common man. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Amit Shah flayed Rao for advancing the Assembly polls which, he claimed, put a burden of hundred of crores of rupees on the common man. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Pitching for a change of government in election-bound Telangana, BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday said neither the ruling TRS nor the main opposition Congress can give a push to development in the state. He also asserted that if voted to power after the Lok Sabha polls next year, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure “not a single infiltrator” was left in the country.

“Telangana’s development is not possible either under KCR (caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) family or (Congress chief) Rahul baba. They are into break in India while (Narendra) Modiji pursues the policy of make in India,” Shah told a public rally here.

The BJP is testing electoral waters in Telangana alone for the first time after playing second fiddle to the TDP for several years — TDP broke away from the NDA recently. The BJP president said the Congress, with is support base shrinking drastically, was incapable of becoming an alternative to the TRS.

“Is Congress an alternative to the TRS? The Congress under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has not been able to win state elections. Today, if you want to see the Congress, you will have to use magnifying glasses,” Shah said, ridiculing Gandhi over a string of electoral reverses since the BJP assumed power at the Centre.

The TRS, Shah said, had failed to keep promises it made to the people of Telangana. “KCR made 150 promises before the 2014 assembly polls but fulfilled not one. He promised he will make a Dalit the chief minister but did not honour it. Dalit of Telangana is not on his list. His son (minister K T Ramarao) or daughter (MP K Kavitha) will be made the chief minister,” he said.

The BJP chief also raked up the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, and said if voted to power again, the Modi government will push every infiltrator out of the country. “Bring the Modi government (back) again in 2019…Let there be no infiltrator in the country. The BJP government will make sure that not a single infiltrator is left,” he said.

Targeting BJP’s bitter critic and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM, Shah said it was the saffron party alone that could fight people like him and not the TRS, TDP or the Congress. Shah also criticised TRS chief Rao for not celebrating September 17, the day the erstwhile Nizam’s state merged with the Indian Union, as “Hyderabad Liberation Day”. “Due to fear of Owaisi and for Muslim vote bank Chandrasekhar Rao stopped celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day,” he said.

Shah flayed Rao for advancing the Assembly polls which, he claimed, put a burden of hundred of crores of rupees on the common man. “Early elections are being held in Telangana out of the fear of (Narendra) Modi,” he asserted.

He claimed the KCR government did not join the Modi government’s affordable health insurance scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’ as it feared the PM’s popularity will soar even further.

