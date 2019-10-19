Tejpal’s plea to delay victim’s cross-examination rejected by HC

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Friday dismissed former editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal’s appeal to delay the cross-examination of the victim— with the dates still standing on October 21. Earlier, a Mapusa court, which is hearing the in-camera rape trial against Tejpal, had scheduled the cross-examination for October 21, 22, and 23.

Advertising

Public prosecutor S Rivankar confirmed on Friday that the Court had dismissed the appeal.

Citing that his lawyers are not available till the year-end, Tejpal had asked for a date in December. With a Supreme Court deadline to finish the case in six months from August, the High Court said it cannot afford any more delays. The victim has been examined by the prosecution and will now face questions from Tejpal’s lawyers.

The prosecution is then expected to reveal the witnesses it wants to question, based on the manner in which the cross-examination is conducted. Earlier too, Tejpal had sought a change of dates citing lack of electronic evidence shared by investigating team to his lawyers to present a suitable defence.