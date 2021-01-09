Tejasvi Surya on Twitter banning Trump: ‘Wake-up call for democracies… they can do this to anyone’

Tejasvi Surya said sooner India reviews the intermediaries regulations, it will be better for our democracy. (File)

BJP MP from Karnataka and the party’s youth wing president Tejasvi Surya called Twitter banning outgoing US President Donald Trump’s account permanently a threat to democracy, saying if they can do this to the president of the United States, they can do it with anyone.

Taking to Twitter, Surya said India should review the intermediaries regulations at the earliest. “This must be a wake-up call for all who don’t yet understand the threat to our democracies by unregulated big tech companies. If they can do this to POTUS, they can do this to anyone. Sooner India reviews intermediaries regulations, better for our democracy,” the BJP MP tweeted.

Tejasvi’s tweet came after the social media giant posted, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

In another tweet, Surya said, “I don’t want Twitter to ban anyone – Congressi or BJP or anyone. Freedom of Expression (FoE) is sacrosanct. It cannot be curtailed whimsically by pvt big tech companies without accountability. But one certainly can’t expect such statesmanship from a party that imposed Emergency.”

Attaching a video of him speaking in Parliament on IT guidelines, Surya said, “I’d urged govt to repeal IT Intermediaries Guidelines Rules during Zero Hr in Parliament. Intermediaries, as per their definition, can’t interfere in content on Social Media platforms. But Rules thereunder say otherwise. This anomaly must be addressed immediately.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also reacted to the development, saying the move by Twitter sets a dangerous precedent. “Deplatforming Donald Trump, a sitting US president, sets a dangerous precedent. It has less to do with his views and more to do with intolerance for a differing point. Ironically, those who claim to champion free speech are celebrating. Big tech firms are now the new oligarchs,” he tweeted.

The move to suspend Trump’s account, which had more than 88 million followers, before the end of his term follows years of debate about how social media companies should moderate the accounts of powerful global leaders.

Social media companies have cracked down on Trump’s accounts in the wake of the turmoil in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, which led to five deaths.