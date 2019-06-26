Tejasvi Surya: ‘Average Indian feels Modi’s victory is victory for new India’

Tejasvi Surya, 28, the BJP MP from Bangalore South constituency, was among the strongest defenders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance of the last five years in his maiden speech in Parliament on Tuesday. He credited the government with creating a “new India” while taking potshots at the Congress.

Surya said he couldn’t have dreamed of getting the opportunity to speak in the House “because for a very long time, politics was more of a family business and the country’s political institutions and political geography, more or less, seemed to be under the control of a few oligarchs, and more and more, it seemed like a kleptocracy”.

Under Modi, Surya said, democracy has been strengthened.

If a “chai-wallah (tea-seller) has risen to the post of the country’s Prime Minister, not for once but for two times, it only shows that the country’s democracy is being strengthened, and along with him he is bringing people like us as faces of new India; as faces of young India to come and speak on the aspirations of the country,” Surya said. He maintained that the average Indian feels that Modi’s victory is a “victory for a new India, which is why they all came together”.

The first-time MP said the country is more enlightened as a result of the “Opposition’s fake news, the Opposition’s untruth, and the Opposition’s propaganda, and it all fell flat”. This, he said, was because the narrative “crafted by a handful of editors, or anybody sitting in the Lutyens’ Club in Delhi” was rejected by the people, who have found a democratic platform in social media, where “I can speak what I want (to), unhindered by the fact that a few people with prejudices can stop me”.