Tejasvi Surya appeals to govt to extend NRC to Karnataka

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday appealed to the government for extending the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to Karnataka, alleging that “illegal Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants” have become a security and economic threat to Bengaluru and the state.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour, the Bangalore South MP said the influx of Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants has become a “major security threat” to the country. He claimed that a terror module was recently busted and it was found that Bangladeshi illegal immigrants were planning terror attacks in different parts of the country.

“It’s not only a threat to our national security, it has become an economic threat also,” he said, adding that the immigrants have taken up jobs as cab drivers and garbage pickers, “stealing” them from the local residents.

Surya urged the Centre to extend the NRC as illegal immigrants are going to Karnataka and different parts of the country after NRC was introduced in Assam.

The Congress’s Hibi Eden made a case for revamping PSUs in Kerala. Pointing out that PSUs are the wealth of the nation and the government must refrain from disinvestment, he gave examples of Cochin Port Trust and Cochin Shipyard and sought the Centre’s support in keeping them in good health.