‘Tejashwi Yadav bol rahe hain’: RJD leader’s phone call to top Bihar official is going viral

A video of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav talking with a top official in Bihar, during a teachers’ protest, is going viral on social media.

The Bihar opposition leader arrived to show his support to protesting teachers in Patna when he was told that the protesters had been denied permission for a sit-in at their planned venue. Yadav then dialed Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh for an assurance that the protest would be allowed.

In the video, Tejashwi Yadav is seen talking to Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on phone, surrounded by the protesting teachers. Yadav is heard asking if the teachers will have to take permission daily for staging the protest.

“There has been a lathi charge, their food has been thrown away, they were driven away…Now some are here with me at ECO Park. All that they want is that they are allowed to protest,” Yadav said, adding that he will “WhatsApp the application.” When Yadav questioned by when will they hear back from him, Singh shot back saying, “Kab tak meaning? You haven’t sent the application and are questioning me.” Yadav then introduced himself amid protestors’ laughter: “Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rahein hai, DM sahab (This is Tejashwi Yadav speaking).”

After a pause, Singh replied: ‘Acha, ok sir.” The protesters then had a big laugh on the official’s quick change of tone.

In the Assembly elections held last year, the NDA scraped past the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance in a nail-biting contest to retain power in Bihar. The ruling coalition-led by Nitish Kumar clinched 125 seats in the 243-member State Assembly against the 110 secured by Yadav’s Grand Alliance.