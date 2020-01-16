Tejashwi Yadav to start anti-CAA tour from Seemanchal

Tejashwi Yadav. (File) Tejashwi Yadav. (File)

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will Thursday launch his statewide tour against the NRC, CAA and NPR from Kishanganj. He will address public meetings in other Seemanchal districts — in Araria on Friday and in Katihar on Saturday. Calling his tour a “Pratirodh Yatra (opposition journey)”, Tejashwi said, “Anyone opposing dictatorship is a friend and the one supporting it is a courtier… We are not satisfied with Bihar government’s explanation on CAA and NRC and believe that NPR is the first step towards NRC.”

The RJD leader said his tour was meant to “safeguard the Constitution and human rights” and that there was a need for the RJD to reach out to people as the Bihar government has already notified NPR.

Accusing the RJD of appeasement politics, senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said, “RJD is conducting the Seemanchal tour to save its vote-bank by creating a sense of fear in the mind of a particular community. In fact, there is now a race between the RJD and AIMIM to woo a particular community (Muslims) in Seemanchal.”

