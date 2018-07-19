Tejashwi Yadav slams Sushil Modi’s demand for cancellation of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail

Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at Sushil Modi on Thursday. (File) Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at Sushil Modi on Thursday. (File)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday dubbed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s demand for cancellation of his father and party chief Lalu Prasad’s provisional bail “negative politics.”

Taking exception to the RJD chief’s meetings with leaders of the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Modi had urged the CBI on Wednesday to seek the cancellation of his bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment. Prasad held the meetings at his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi’s 10 Circular road bungalow here. He is recuperating after undergoing a fistula surgery at a Mumbai hospital recently.

“What Sushil Modi is saying is an example of negative politics. The bail was granted to Lalu Prasad on health grounds and the deputy chief minister is not a doctor. He is free to visit my father, who is his senior, and see for himself how ill my father is and how badly he needs medical treatment which he cannot get in jail,” Yadav told reporters in Patna.

“Sushil Modi can also accompany Lalu Prasad to any hospital here to ascertain whether or not the RJD supremo deserves to be out of jail,” he added. Prasad, a former Bihar chief minister, has been convicted in a number of fodder scam cases.

The Jharkhand High Court had on June 29 extended his provisional bail for another six weeks till August 17 on medical grounds. In a statement issued on Thursday, JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar demanded a thorough examination of Prasad’s call details, which, he claimed, will prove that he has been involved in political activities ever since he was released on provisional bail in May this year.

