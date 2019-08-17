Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav skips second party meet of the month

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, continued to remain evasive from active politics as he skipped the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s meeting of legislators in Patna on Friday. The meeting was called by legislature party leader and former CM Rabri Devi.

This is the second time that Tejashwi has skipped a party meet. Earlier in the month, he did not attend an RJD membership drive. He has also remained almost absent through the just-concluded Assembly session.

The Congress has also expressed its indirect displeasure at the leader of Opposition’s “absence”. Senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said, “Tejashwi’s absence is a the RJD’s internal matter, but he as the leader of Opposition should be proactive.”

Three days ago, Tejashwi, in a belated response to Kashmir issue, had tweeted: “A true democracy is celebrated when people are not closed without reason by their own government. People of India have every right to know the whereabout of three former Chief ministers of Jammu & Kashmir”.