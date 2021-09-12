Estranged uncle Paras, Tejashwi attend Chirag event to mark Paswan death anniversary

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan Sunday shared space with Rashtriya Janata Dal‘s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras at his event marking the first death anniversary of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. At the event, Chirag Paswan also read out a letter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the former Union minister’s contributions to Indian polity.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the event.

It was a family reunion of sorts for the younger Paswan with almost all the members of the extended family gathering at the SK Puri residence.

Chirag Paswan also spent time with Opposition leader Yadav, who brought several RJD members along with him. Yadav has written to the Bihar Chief Minister seeking a life-size statue of Paswan in Patna.

ताउम्र वंचितो, उपेक्षितों और जरुरतमंदो के उत्थान एवं विकास के लिए चिंतित व समर्पित रहे लोजपा के संस्थापक, पद्म भूषण, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री अभिभावक स्व.श्री रामविलास पासवान जी की प्रथम बरसी पर उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। pic.twitter.com/rYfTb6Qi3C — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 12, 2021

The Jamui MP expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the letter and said he expected the same love and affection from him in the future.

The letter, written in Hindi, says: “The political history of independent India will always have a place for (Ram Vilas) Paswan ji. He rose from a very humble background and reached the top. But he always stayed rooted to the ground. Whenever I met him, he would share his experiences and express concern for the poor and the deprived.”

The PM praised Paswan’s contribution towards improving railway infrastructure and telephone connectivity and in giving momentum to reforms in mining and fertiliser sectors. “Paswan ji’s life can teach many a lesson to youth and those who want to understand politics and serve the country by taking to politics,” said the PM, recalling how Paswan was always accessible to party workers and would meet people with a smile.

An overwhelmed Chirag Paswan said: “PM has put the gist of my father’s life in his words and has shown great respect for him. The PM’s letter has given us a lot of strength in this hour of sorrow.”

Meanwhile, sources said Union minister Paras may also organise a separate function in the future to commemorate the senior Paswan.

Among those who attended Sunday’s event were Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan, Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Bihar Congress chief MM Jha.