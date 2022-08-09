Tejashwi Yadav: ‘BJP only knows how to buy and intimidate, we wanted that its agenda is not implemented in Bihar’

On a day his party joined hands with the JD(U) to stake claim for government formation in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Tejashwi Yadav said the BJP knows “only to buy and intimidate people”, and that it “destroys the parties with which it forms an alliance”.

“JP Nadda [BJP chief’] had said they will end regional parties. BJP knows only to intimidate and buy people. All of us wanted that the BJP’s agenda shouldn’t be implemented in Bihar. We know Laluji stopped Advaniji’s rath [during the Ram janmabhoomi rath yatra]. We will not relent at any cost,” Tejashwi was quoted by ANI as saying.

The RJD leader also said that after the developments in Bihar, the BJP is left with no alliance partner in the Hind heartland. “Across the Hindi heartland, the BJP does not have any alliance partner. History tells us that BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms an alliance. We saw that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra,” Tejashwi said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra have broken their alliance with the BJP. However, the party does have Apna Dal and NISHAD Party as allies in Uttar Pradesh.

Tejashwi’s RJD leads the mahagathbandhan, or the grand alliance, of what were till recently the Opposition parties in Bihar. On Tuesday, the mahagathbandhan elected JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar as its leader, who then met Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government. Kumar said he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the Governor.

In the Bihar House of 242 – down from the total 243 owing to the death of an RJD MLA – this is how various parties stand: BJP (77), JD(U) (45), HAM(S) (4), RJD (79), Congress (19), CPI(M-L) (12), CPI (4), AIMIM (1), and Independent (1). The halfway mark is 121.