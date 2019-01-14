Tejashwi Yadav meets Mayawati, lauds SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh

Around two years after BSP chief Mayawati rejected RJD president Lalu Prasad’s invitation to join the BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao rally in Patna, his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met the BSP chief in Lucknow on Sunday evening. The development comes a day after SP and BSP announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

Jointly addressing mediapersons after the meeting, BSP chief Mayawati said that, “hum bhi inke saath hain”. On an alliance with the RJD in Bihar, she said, “Everything will be revealed at the appropriate time.”

Tejashwi said, “Everyone in the country was looking at UP. Because whoever will reach Delhi to rule will have to pass through Bihar and UP. And the step Mayawatiji and Akhileshji have taken, there is happiness among the people of the country. The majority population welcomes this decision.”

“I am the youngest. I have come to wish her (Mayawati) on her birthday in advance and take blessings… ki behan Mayawatiji ka hamare oopar aashirwad rahe (so that we keep getting Mayawati ji’s blessings), she is a matured leader and (so that) we keep getting her guidance in future. That is all what we want. We learn a lot from her, her statements. Who will leave an opportunity to speak to her?,” he added.

“…inke dikhaye hue raste par hum log chalne ka kaam karenge to desh me jis prakar mahagathbandhan jo UP me bana hai aur aap samajh jaiye ki UP aur Bihar se BJP ka safaya ekdum poorna roop se hoga. (We will move forward on the path shown by her, the kind of alliance that has been forged in UP, BJP will be washed out in UP and Bihar). I don’t think that BJP and its allies will win a single seat in UP. The SP-BSP alliance will win all the seats and will show the path to the nation,” said Tejashwi, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

Tejashwi is scheduled to meet SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday.

The RJD leader’s meeting with Mayawati could be seen as an attempt to consolidate Dalit votes in Bihar. “Even if BSP does not forge an alliance with RJD for the Lok Sabha elections, a cordial relation of BSP with RJD could be helpful for the Grand Alliance in Bihar,” said an RJD leader.