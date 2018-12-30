Tejashwi Yadav, Kushwaha and Mukesh Sahni meet Lalu Prasad in Ranchi

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha and Vikasshil Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahni on Saturday met RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Ranchi amid speculation of seat-sharing arrangements being finalised among Grand Alliance partners for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tejashwi said, “I am his son and came to meet my ailing father. As for seat-sharing, why should we reveal it to media? We will try to focus on all 40 seats.”

Sahni said the matter would be taken up after January 15.

Kushwaha told reporters in Ranchi that the talks were primarily about the RJD supremo’s health. “There were some political discussions also, the details of which we need not make public. But, of course, we discussed the strategy to defeat the BJP-led NDA in both Bihar and Jharkhand,” he said.

To a pointed query on seat-sharing among the Grand Alliance constituents, the RLSP chief said it would be discussed at a later stage. “All the alliance partners were not present today. A seat-sharing formula must be arrived at in the presence of representatives of all the constituents,” he said.

Asked whether he hoped for a bigger share in the Grand Alliance compared to when the RLSP was in the NDA, which had offered him only two of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, Kushwaha said, “Wait for the right time, you will get to know.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said that he would also meet Lalu on January 5. Claiming that he has the support of majority of Dalit voters, Manjhi hinted that only one seat would not be acceptable to his party.