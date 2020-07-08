Tejashwi Yadav: ‘I see CM face not as an entitlement but as duty to transform Bihar’

Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo) Tejashwi Yadav. (File Photo)

BEING A chief ministerial candidate is not an entitlement but a responsibility to transform Bihar, according to RJD president and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly TEJASHWI YADAV. He spoke to MANOJ C G on several issues, including the JD(U)-BJP government’s tackling of the pandemic, migrants and his party’s agenda for the upcoming Bihar elections. Excerpts:

What are the main issues that your party will raise in Assembly elections?

Since the last week of March, our entire focus was on coordinating relief for the poor, particularly the migrant workforce. We tried to reach out to them with whatever resources we had. During the course of such a human crisis caused by the pandemic, elections did not cross our mind. However, we know the reality of electoral politics and in the coming elections we are going to offer a completely new blueprint for a radical transformation in education, health and agriculture. We shall offer a transparent employment guarantee scheme in every sector. We are going to share our plans for development of each region in Bihar in view of local specifics. We shall also focus on women and girls’ safety so that heinous crimes such as the Muzaffarpur shelter home case do not happen again. Our promises shall have a commitment with a given timeline.

On the 15 years of Nitish Kumar vs 15 years of Lalu Prasad debate?

It is very intriguing and amusing that honourable Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) still talks of 15 years of RJD rule which got over in 2005 when he should be putting forth his achievements of the last 15 years. Half of his ministers and legislators are those who were part of those 15 years. And in the failure to flag off his achievements lies his gross failure on multiple fronts. I am going into this election with a clean slate, telling the people of Bihar that if any mistake was committed during the period when RJD was in power, I apologise. I have said it earlier and I repeat. Unlike JD(U) and BJP, RJD is going with a positive agenda with promises and commitment to every section of society… I think if Nitishji does an honest analysis, he would also realise the peculiar and unique challenges between 1990 and 2005. Can he deny that several milestones of social justice were achieved? Can any political observer deny that a radical shift was attained in the very character of politics and political participation? It indeed was a period which translated the idea of the deepening of democracy on the ground.

How do you respond to the charge that RJD is casteist and promotes Muslim-Yadav at the expense of others?

It is all propaganda. We have given an opportunity to everyone. After the coalition, obviously we could not contest in all the seats and our ability to fully adhere to social composition became limited…but we have tried to give representation to all… If you look at Nitishji, all their leaders occupying key posts are from his community. If you look at recruitment, most have gone to one district and one caste… has Nitishji apologised for the 55 scams in 15 years…gangrape of children, bad law and order, unemployment? And what is the point in taking the debate back to 15 years or 20 years or 30 years? Don’t talk about Akbar’s time or British time or Sher Shah Suri’s…talk about your rule …Nitishji used to say he will not compromise with three Cs —communalism, crime and corruption. And he has compromised on all…

Impact of coronavirus crisis and migrant issue?

We are shocked to observe the colossal failure of the government to respond to the public health crisis…When it comes to the issue of migrants, let me tell you, for us… they are our people… Unfortunately, they were left high and dry and treated with indignity. Bihar was probably the only state from where the government didn’t bother to bring them back safely, rather they created all obstacles to not allow our own people to get back home. The government of the day has to pay the price…This is going to be a major issue in the election.

Will you reach out to Ram Vilas Paswan whose LJP is said to be unhappy with Nitish Kumar?

I consider these developments as exclusively within the domain of NDA camp and would not like to comment on it as of now.

What is your advice to Paswan?

In spite of being apart politically, he is like a guardian to me and I would refrain from giving any advice to him.

Your projection as the CM face has not amused smaller parties in the Mahagathbandhan

Such reported postures through “sources”, in fact, matches the election time climate and the need for some news. Let me put it straight that it is not monarchy that I decided to name myself… our support base and cadre made continuous representation over the last two years to the central leadership of the party. Wouldn’t it be unfair to the sentiments? However, I see being the CM face not as an entitlement but a responsibility to transform Bihar by utilising its potential.

Is it non-negotiable?

Obviously, RJD is the single largest party. We have most of the vote bank, if you look percentage wise.

