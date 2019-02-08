SC asks Tejashwi Yadav to vacate official bungalow in Patna, imposes fine

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, challenging the Patna High Court’s order asking him to vacate his government house in Patna. A three-judge bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the former deputy CM of Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav was allotted the official bungalow at 5, Deshratna Marg in Patna upon his appointment as the deputy chief minister of the then ‘Grand Alliance’ government headed by Nitish Kumar in 2015. He was asked to vacate the bungalow for Sushil Kumar Modi after the BJP leader took the office of deputy chief minister in the JD(U)-BJP coalition government.

Yadav, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, however, continues to reside in the bungalow. The accommodation is at close proximity to the Raj Bhavan and the chief minister’s official residence.

Tejashwi Yadav had filed a plea in Patna High Court after the Bihar government’s order asking him to vacate the official bungalow. The Patna High Court dismissed his petition saying: “The petitioner has been allotted a bungalow matching his status as a minister in the government at 1, Polo Road, Patna…He cannot raise a complaint on the decision so taken simply because the present bungalow is more suited to him.”

Earlier, Yadav had also written to the Nitish Kumar government asking that he be allowed to retain the Deshratan Marg bungalow and Modi be given the accommodation at Polo Road.