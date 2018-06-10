Tejashwi Yadav calls brother Tej Pratap his guide, dismisses rumours of rift

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday dismissed rumours of bad blood with his elder brother Tej Pratap. (Source: Tej Pratap Yadav/ Twitter) Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday dismissed rumours of bad blood with his elder brother Tej Pratap. (Source: Tej Pratap Yadav/ Twitter)

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday dismissed rumours of bad blood with his elder brother Tej Pratap and said a mountain shouldn’t be made out of a molehill while calling the latter his “brother and guide”.

Tejashwi’s reaction comes a day after Tej Pratap tweeted that he wanted to “hand over” the reins of Hastinapur to “Arjun” (his brother Tejashwi) and head for Dwarka, fueling speculation of a rift between the brothers. However, hours later, Tej Pratap made a U-turn, calling Tejashwi his “his kaleje ka tukda (closest to one’s heart)” and asked “sanghis” not to spread rumours.

मेरा सोंचना है कि मैं अर्जुन को हस्तिनापुर की गद्दी पर बैठाऊं और खुद द्वारका चला जाऊँ। अब कुछेक “चुग्लों” को कष्ट है कि कहीं मैं किंग मेकर न कहलाऊं।। ।। राधे राधे।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 9, 2018

“We shouldn’t make mountain out of a molehill. Unhone spasht kaha hai Tejashwi kaleje ka tukda hai. He is my brother and guide,” ANI quoted Tejashwi as saying. The development coincides with Tejashwi growing up the in party ranks despite being the younger one, with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in prison after being convicted in the fodder scam.

In another tweet on Saturday, Tej Pratap, who recently got married, said there was a huge responsibility of getting a government of the RJD and allies in 2019, “but we have to be careful about those ‘anti-social’ elements, who want to break that unity”.

संघीयों.., अफवाह फैलाने की कोशिश मत करो और कान खोलकर सुन लो “तेजस्वी मेरे कलेजे का टुकड़ा है” pic.twitter.com/girzKMY6L2 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 9, 2018

Suggesting that the comments made by his brother were based on strengthening the party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tejashwi, trying to downplay the issue, said the focus should be on discrepancies in the Bihar School Board results, where some class XII students claimed they scored higher marks than the total.

“It is very evident Tej Pratap ji spoke on strength of the party. We must focus on discrepancies in education, how students were given 38 out of 35 marks, how 44 young girls were raped. If you ignore this, Bihar isn’t going to benefit at all,” the former Bihar deputy CM said.

