Tejashwi Yadav appointed RJD’s national working president

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Sunday announced former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav as the party’s new national working president.

Tejashwi was appointed the party’s national working chief by former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the presence of his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the party wrote: “Dawn of a New Era! Shri Tejashwi Yadav Ji has been appointed as the National Executive President of Rashtriya Janata Dal.”

The announcement was made at the inaugural session of the RJD’s national executive meeting, which was attended by top leaders of the party.

The party last week had decided to move ahead with plans to make the former Deputy CM its national working president in the near future, keeping in mind Lalu’s health problems. This came as the RJD held their first review meeting on January 16 and 17 since its Assembly poll drubbing last year to chart its course for the future.

At the meet, they signalled a shift in strategy following a drop in its Assembly tally from 80 seats in 2020 to 35 last year.

A day ahead of the meeting, Tejashwi had held discussions with the RJD’s four Lok Sabha MPs and five Rajya Sabha MPs to chalk out strategy for the coming Budget session of Parliament.