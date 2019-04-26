Tejashwi alleges Lalu Prasad Yadav facing ‘inhuman’ treatment

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday alleged that “inhuman treatment” is being meted out to his father Lalu Prasad, the RJD chief who is currently serving time in jail and is admitted in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. Tejashwi tweeted that no one from the family is being allowed to meet Lalu, and that he is being treated worse than a prisoner of war.

The hospital refused to comment officially on the matter.

Tejashwi claimed that his father has multiple ailments but is not being treated well in the hospital. He said that the hospital block where Lalu is being kept does not have equipment for tests, and despite multiple requests he is not being taken to another block 50 metres away which has the facilities. He termed this “inhuman”, and accused the BJP of “mental torture” for “a few votes”.

Regarding the allegations, Jail Superintendent Ashok Chaudhary said: “We take care of him as per norms and the orders. I cannot comment any further.” On the “inhuman treatment”, he said the questions should be asked to RIMS.

A senior doctor at RIMS said that permission for meetings is given by jail authorities. “Regarding his tests, it is up to the jail officials to provide security and then the tests can be conducted in a different block,” he said.

Sources in the administration said that Lalu had met politicians earlier without permission. Recently, authorities said, jail authorities pasted a notice at the hospital ward barring visitors from meeting Lalu, citing “law and order” problems. As of now, only three persons are allowed to meet Lalu every Saturday with prior approval.