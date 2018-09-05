Tejashwi Yadav: 2019 poll to be Mandal, Ambedkar, Gandhi vs Godse, Golwalkar

Tejashwi said his father Lalu Prasad never compromised with ideologies of ‘Manuwadis’ and communal forces. Tejashwi said his father Lalu Prasad never compromised with ideologies of ‘Manuwadis’ and communal forces.

Weeks after BJP president Amit Shah dismissed the possibility of the Opposition doing a repeat of Bihar’s Grand Alliance against the NDA in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said efforts were on to bring all Opposition parties on one platform to make an impressive alliance for the parliamentary elections.

Tejashwi also said the 2019 elections would be “Mandal, Ambedkar and Gandhi versus Godse and Golwalkar” (Mandal Commission, B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse and H S Golwalkar. Golwalkar was second sarsanghchalak of RSS).

Addressing a gathering of youths in New Delhi, where he announced that RJD youth wing would contest student union elections in JNU, Tejashwi called on the masses to ideologically finish those who propagate “kamandal” (Hindutva).

He advocated implementation of all recommendations of the Mandal Commission, saying that less than 5 per cent of the recommendations had been implemented.

Tejashwi said his father Lalu Prasad never compromised with ideologies of ‘Manuwadis’ and communal forces. “He is facing the consequences of that too. But he is getting stronger as he is being tortured.” Lalu is presently in jail in connection with fodder scam cases.

