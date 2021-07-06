Tejashwi shows more signs of warming up, recalls Ram Vilas Paswan

As Chirag Paswan began his “Aashirvaad Yatra” from Hajipur, back in state capital Patna there were further signs of the seemingly growing bonhomie between the embattled leader and RJD, which commemorated the life of Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary at a programme to mark the 25th foundation day of RJD.

The party began the day with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav garlanding the photograph on Paswan. The RJD leader tweeted, “Many respects to Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, senior socialist leader and former Union Minister who struggled throughout his life for the marginalised, disenfranchised and the poor.”

Tejashwi also began his speech on the occasion with a mention of Paswan: “We first bow to late Ram Vilas Paswan-ji. He has been my father’s colleague, his partner, was together with him in his struggles. Today he is not with us, and that causes us grief. Our condolences are with his family and its members. We also remember Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh-ji, who was a founder member of the party and stood with Lalu-ji.”

The RJD and the Chirag faction of LJP have been warming up to each other of late.